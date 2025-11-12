Left Menu

Shocking Allegations: The Untold Story of Dr. Shaheen Sayeed

Dr. Shaheen Sayeed, arrested for alleged ties to a terror module linked to the recent Delhi blast, faces disbelief from her family. Her brother and ex-husband recall her as a loving mother without any past suspicious behavior. The investigation continues, with no conclusive evidence yet found.

The arrest of Dr. Shaheen Sayeed for alleged connections to a terrorist module has left her family in disbelief. Her elder brother, Mohammad Shoaib, expressed shock over the accusations, emphasizing the normalcy of their interactions when questioned by authorities. According to him, the Uttar Pradesh Police and Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) conducted their inquiries respectfully, without exerting any undue pressure.

Dr. Sayeed's former husband, Dr. Zafar Hayat, also spoke out, painting a picture of a woman devoted to her children and uninterested in unlawful activities. He recounted their life together, describing discussions about moving abroad for better opportunities but nothing more incriminating.

Despite exhaustive investigations by Kanpur Police's Crime Branch, no significant evidence has been uncovered to implicate Dr. Sayeed conclusively. The allegations, involving ties to Jaish-e-Mohammed through a 'white-collar terror module,' continue to be probed by intelligence agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

