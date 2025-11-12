Left Menu

Hoax Bomb Threat Sows Panic at IGI Airport

A bomb threat at Indira Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday was deemed a hoax after a thorough investigation by Delhi Fire Services. This scare follows a deadly car blast near the Red Fort Metro station, putting the national capital on high alert amid numerous hoax calls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 18:55 IST
Hoax Bomb Threat Sows Panic at IGI Airport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indira Gandhi International Airport faced a scare on Wednesday afternoon due to a bomb threat, later dismissed as a hoax, as confirmed by a Delhi Fire Services official.

Following the threat call about Terminal-3, three fire tenders were promptly dispatched at approximately 3.18 pm, engaging in an extensive investigation.

The incident heightened tensions, occurring shortly after a fatal car explosion near the Red Fort Metro station. The capital remains on high alert as security agencies respond to subsequent false alarms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ambition Unveiled: Andhra Pradesh Targets $1 Trillion Investments

Ambition Unveiled: Andhra Pradesh Targets $1 Trillion Investments

 India
2
Energizing Ties: India-US Forge Strategic Power Partnerships

Energizing Ties: India-US Forge Strategic Power Partnerships

 India
3
Rishabh Pant's Triumphant Return Ignites Team India's Spirits

Rishabh Pant's Triumphant Return Ignites Team India's Spirits

 India
4
Historic Life Imprisonment for Cow Slaughter in Gujarat

Historic Life Imprisonment for Cow Slaughter in Gujarat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025