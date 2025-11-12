Hoax Bomb Threat Sows Panic at IGI Airport
A bomb threat at Indira Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday was deemed a hoax after a thorough investigation by Delhi Fire Services. This scare follows a deadly car blast near the Red Fort Metro station, putting the national capital on high alert amid numerous hoax calls.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 18:55 IST
- Country:
- India
The Indira Gandhi International Airport faced a scare on Wednesday afternoon due to a bomb threat, later dismissed as a hoax, as confirmed by a Delhi Fire Services official.
Following the threat call about Terminal-3, three fire tenders were promptly dispatched at approximately 3.18 pm, engaging in an extensive investigation.
The incident heightened tensions, occurring shortly after a fatal car explosion near the Red Fort Metro station. The capital remains on high alert as security agencies respond to subsequent false alarms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Red Fort Explosion: Hunt for Justice Amidst Chaos
Faridabad Police Debunks Red Fort Explosion Car Allegations
Heightened Vigil in Delhi: Ensuring Security After Red Fort Explosion
Karnataka Boosts Security Following Red Fort Explosion
Cracking the Red Fort Explosion: Unveiling the Jaish-e-Mohammad Module