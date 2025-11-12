Hoax Bomb Threat Sows Panic at IGI Airport

The Indira Gandhi International Airport faced a scare on Wednesday afternoon due to a bomb threat, later dismissed as a hoax, as confirmed by a Delhi Fire Services official.

Following the threat call about Terminal-3, three fire tenders were promptly dispatched at approximately 3.18 pm, engaging in an extensive investigation.

The incident heightened tensions, occurring shortly after a fatal car explosion near the Red Fort Metro station. The capital remains on high alert as security agencies respond to subsequent false alarms.

