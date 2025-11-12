CBI Unravels Cyber Slavery Ring: Arrests Made in International Trafficking Probe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended two suspects linked to the trafficking of Indians into 'cyber slavery' operations in Myanmar, officials announced on Wednesday.

Initiating an investigation based on information from victims trafficked back from Myanmar with governmental help, the CBI identified several agents. Two suspects, Soyal Akhtar and Mohit Giri, allegedly trafficked victims from Rajasthan and Gujarat to Myanmar and were detained upon returning to India.

The investigation exposed a criminal network exploiting Indians for cybercrimes after luring them with promises of high-paying jobs abroad. Once in Myanmar, victims were detained and forced into cyber fraud activities. The CBI advises job seekers to be wary of overseas job offers through unsanctioned channels.

