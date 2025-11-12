Massive Voter List Revision Underway in 12 Indian States and UTs
The Election Commission is conducting a Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls covering nearly 51 crore electors across 12 states and Union territories. With substantial progress already made, the exercise aims to update and clean up voter lists, with final rolls to be published by February 2024.
- Country:
- India
More than 37 crore electoral enumeration forms, representing 72.66% of eligible forms, have been distributed across 12 Indian states and Union territories. This is part of a comprehensive voter list clean-up, orchestrated by the Election Commission, encompassing nearly 51 crore electors.
The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) targets states including Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and several others, with polls scheduled for 2026 in some regions. The revision, initiated on November 4, proceeds until December 4, culminating in the release of draft electoral rolls on December 9 and final rolls by February 7.
Amidst the revision process, political groups like the Trinamool Congress and DMK have voiced concerns over potential disenfranchisement. However, the Election Commission has laid out clear guidelines, including using the latest voter lists and Aadhaar cards, to ensure accuracy in the updated rolls.
(With inputs from agencies.)
