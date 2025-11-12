Left Menu

Swift ICG Rescue Saves Injured Fisherman off Gujarat Coast

The Indian Coast Guard quickly rescued an injured fisherman from a boat off the Gujarat coast. In a coordinated effort, the fisherman was evacuated 38 nautical miles off Pipavav in Amreli district, ensuring timely medical assistance. The operation successfully saved a life, highlighting the ICG's swift response capabilities.

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has proven its readiness and dedication once again by rescuing an injured fisherman from a boat off the coast of Gujarat.

The mission unfolded as the ICG coordinated a rapid medical evacuation for the fisherman located about 38 nautical miles off Pipavav, in the Amreli district. This rescue effort was a response to a distress message received through the Additional Director of Fisheries, Jafarabad.

Upon receiving the urgent call, ICG Ship C-419 was quickly deployed to the scene, where an injured fisherman with fractures was rescued and provided immediate first aid. Subsequently, he was transferred to fisheries authorities for further care, highlighting the critical role the ICG plays in maritime safety and life-saving operations.

