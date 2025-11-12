Left Menu

Red Fort Car Explosion Declared Terrorist Act, India Vows Zero Tolerance

A car explosion near Red Fort has been labeled a terrorist act by the government. The Union Cabinet, led by PM Narendra Modi, reaffirmed zero tolerance for terrorism. Despite loss of lives, swift investigations and global support reinforce commitment to national security and justice.

  • India

The government has declared the car explosion near Red Fort as a terrorist incident, urging rapid investigative action to ensure justice. Chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi post his Bhutan visit, the Union Cabinet reiterated India's zero tolerance for terrorism in all its forms.

A two-minute silence honored the 12 victims, and the Cabinet vowed to pursue the case with urgency and professionalism. Following a meeting with the injured at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital, PM Modi convened the Cabinet Committee on Security to address the situation.

The Cabinet praised the global solidarity expressed and the quick, coordinated response of the security forces, emphasizing a strong national security policy. Condemnations were extended towards the violence, alongside condolences and wishes for recovery to the injured.

