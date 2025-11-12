Delhi Court Overturns Magistrate’s Decision on Former Minister's Trust Breach Case
A Delhi court has overturned a magistrate's decision, setting aside a dismissal of a complaint against former Union minister Bhanwar Jitendra Singh. The complaint accuses Singh of a criminal breach of trust over an M F Hussain painting, which he borrowed in 2014 but failed to return.
A significant legal development unfolded in Delhi as a court overturned a magistrate's earlier judgment concerning former Union minister Bhanwar Jitendra Singh. The magistrate had dismissed a complaint seeking Singh's prosecution over allegations of criminal breach of trust.
The accusations stem from an incident in 2014 when Singh borrowed an M F Hussain painting, valued at over Rs 1 crore, from complainant Rohit Singh Mahiyaria's mother. Singh later claimed he could not locate the artwork, which the court acknowledged weighted against him.
The court found prima facie evidence that Singh retained the painting dishonestly and misappropriated it. However, the charge of cheating was not supported. The magistrate is now directed to proceed with the case under Section 406 of the IPC, with Singh required to reappear in court on November 25.
