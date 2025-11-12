Left Menu

UK Calls for Swift Action on Online Safety Act

British technology minister Liz Kendall expressed concerns over delays in the enforcement of the Online Safety Act aimed at protecting children and users from harmful online content. Ofcom plans to enforce strict safety rules but faces challenges, including a legal dispute with Wikimedia Foundation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 12-11-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 21:37 IST
UK Calls for Swift Action on Online Safety Act
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British technology minister Liz Kendall has called on Ofcom, the communications watchdog, to hasten its enforcement of the Online Safety Act, a key legislative measure aimed at protecting children from harmful internet content. Concerns about delays were raised, with a focus on safeguarding women and girls from harmful content and combating antisemitism.

The Online Safety Act presents new responsibilities for digital platforms like Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, and X, demanding the protection of children and the removal of illegal content. Although Ofcom plans to issue a register of affected companies around July, this is a year later than originally intended.

Factors beyond Ofcom's control, such as a legal challenge involving the Wikimedia Foundation, have contributed to delays. The case against certain aspects of the law was recently dismissed in London's High Court, although further legal challenges remain possible. The law has met with criticism over potential censorship of legal content, but advocates argue it enhances corporate responsibility.

TRENDING

1
The New Age Battlefield: Tech and Strategy Revolution

The New Age Battlefield: Tech and Strategy Revolution

 India
2
Vindication for Officers: Court Clears Police in Anandpal Encounter

Vindication for Officers: Court Clears Police in Anandpal Encounter

 India
3
India Gears Up for T20I Deaf Cricket Clash Against Dubai

India Gears Up for T20I Deaf Cricket Clash Against Dubai

 India
4
GIC Re Reports Remarkable 54% Jump in Quarterly Profits

GIC Re Reports Remarkable 54% Jump in Quarterly Profits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025