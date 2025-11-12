UK Calls for Swift Action on Online Safety Act

British technology minister Liz Kendall has called on Ofcom, the communications watchdog, to hasten its enforcement of the Online Safety Act, a key legislative measure aimed at protecting children from harmful internet content. Concerns about delays were raised, with a focus on safeguarding women and girls from harmful content and combating antisemitism.

The Online Safety Act presents new responsibilities for digital platforms like Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, and X, demanding the protection of children and the removal of illegal content. Although Ofcom plans to issue a register of affected companies around July, this is a year later than originally intended.

Factors beyond Ofcom's control, such as a legal challenge involving the Wikimedia Foundation, have contributed to delays. The case against certain aspects of the law was recently dismissed in London's High Court, although further legal challenges remain possible. The law has met with criticism over potential censorship of legal content, but advocates argue it enhances corporate responsibility.