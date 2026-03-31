Kerala's Facebook Debate: A Pre-Poll Drama

In Kerala's political arena, the war of words between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Congress leader V D Satheesan has taken a digital turn. Vijayan recently extended an invitation to Satheesan for a debate on Facebook, clarifying that it was never intended as a public event.

Satheesan, however, reiterated his desire for a traditional debate, urging Vijayan to finalize the venue and time posthaste. The exchange heats up as the state approaches its Assembly polls on April 9, with both leaders jostling for voter attention.

While Vijayan swiftly accepted the debate challenge on Monday, showcasing the LDF government's achievements online, Satheesan insists on an open debate and criticizes the ruling party for avoiding substantive discussions in the Assembly. The opposition remains ready to face the government on the stage of public discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)