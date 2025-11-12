Doctor Falls Victim to Cyber Scam: Trust Misplaced Online

A doctor from Shahpur has been defrauded of Rs 2.5 lakh in a cunning cyber scam. Dr. Jitendra Kumar Srivastava, a resident of Basharatpur East, fell victim to fraudsters posing as patients needing online medical consultation.

On September 8, Dr. Srivastava received a call from an individual seeking medical advice. Following the consultation, the caller asked for a QR code to make a payment. Trusting the caller, Dr. Srivastava shared the code through WhatsApp, subsequently receiving debit alerts totaling nearly Rs 2.5 lakh from his bank account.

The police have launched an investigation, registering an FIR against the fraudsters identified as Prameel Kumar and S K Rawat. Shahpur Station House Officer Neeraj Rai reported that cybercrime experts are assisting with the investigation, having already frozen the suspects' bank accounts as they work to ascertain their identities.

(With inputs from agencies.)