Red Fort Car Blast Exposed as 'Terror Incident'
A car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort was labeled a 'terrorist incident' by the government, as investigations reveal Dr. Umar Nabi's plan for a December 6 attack. Authorities vowed swift justice, and a resolution was passed to address the terror plot with urgency.
The Indian government has declared the car explosion near the iconic Red Fort as a 'terrorist incident', adding gravity to the security situation in the national capital. The blast occurred close to the anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition, a significant date in India's communal calendar.
Investigations have pointed towards Dr. Umar Nabi, who officials allege had meticulously planned the attack to coincide with the December 6 anniversary. The Union Cabinet swiftly passed a resolution urging for the immediate and professional handling of the case to bring the perpetrators and their sponsors to justice.
In a demonstration of commitment to public safety, a red car linked to the accused was promptly seized in Faridabad, and investigations continue at a rapid pace. Prime Minister Modi met survivors, emphasizing the government's resolve to ensure those responsible are held accountable.
