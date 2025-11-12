Red Fort Car Blast Exposed as 'Terror Incident'

The Indian government has declared the car explosion near the iconic Red Fort as a 'terrorist incident', adding gravity to the security situation in the national capital. The blast occurred close to the anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition, a significant date in India's communal calendar.

Investigations have pointed towards Dr. Umar Nabi, who officials allege had meticulously planned the attack to coincide with the December 6 anniversary. The Union Cabinet swiftly passed a resolution urging for the immediate and professional handling of the case to bring the perpetrators and their sponsors to justice.

In a demonstration of commitment to public safety, a red car linked to the accused was promptly seized in Faridabad, and investigations continue at a rapid pace. Prime Minister Modi met survivors, emphasizing the government's resolve to ensure those responsible are held accountable.