Tragic Birthday Celebration Turns Fatal in Sangli

In a shocking turn of events, Uttam Mohite, founder of the Dalit Mahasangh, was brutally murdered during his birthday celebration in Sangli. The murder occurred after a dispute, according to police reports.

A group of eight men assaulted Mohite with knives and iron rods at his home, following a brief argument earlier in the evening. Authorities reveal that the attackers pursued Mohite inside his residence, where they inflicted fatal wounds.

During the altercation, Shahrukh Rafiq Shaikh, one of the attackers, sustained serious injuries and later died in the hospital. The police have filed murder charges against eight individuals based on a complaint from Mohite's wife.