Tragic Birthday Celebration Turns Fatal in Sangli

Uttam Mohite, founder of Dalit Mahasangh, was fatally attacked by eight men during his birthday celebration in Sangli. The assailants, armed with knives and iron rods, followed him into his home, leading to a violent confrontation. One attacker also died from injuries sustained during the scuffle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sangli | Updated: 13-11-2025 08:35 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 08:35 IST
  India

In a shocking turn of events, Uttam Mohite, founder of the Dalit Mahasangh, was brutally murdered during his birthday celebration in Sangli. The murder occurred after a dispute, according to police reports.

A group of eight men assaulted Mohite with knives and iron rods at his home, following a brief argument earlier in the evening. Authorities reveal that the attackers pursued Mohite inside his residence, where they inflicted fatal wounds.

During the altercation, Shahrukh Rafiq Shaikh, one of the attackers, sustained serious injuries and later died in the hospital. The police have filed murder charges against eight individuals based on a complaint from Mohite's wife.

