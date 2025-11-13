Left Menu

Exercise Trishul: A Testament to India's Tri-Service Synergy

Exercise Trishul, conducted by India's armed forces, showcases multi-domain operations aboard INS Vikrant. It involves the Army, Navy, and Air Force in cohesive exercises, reflecting the military's commitment to integrated efforts and readiness. The event emphasizes jointness, innovation, and atmanirbharta.

The commanders-in-chief of India's armed forces converged on the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant to evaluate a major multi-domain operation within the expansive Exercise Trishul, officials announced.

This exercise spans from the Thar desert to the Kutch region, demonstrating joint efforts of the Army, Navy, and Air Force under a tri-service framework. It will culminate in an amphibious exercise off Gujarat's Saurashtra Coast, emphasizing power projection across land, sea, and air.

Exercise Trishul is pivotal to the forces' strategic vision of 'jointness,' innovation, and self-reliance, tackling challenges from electronic to counter-drone warfare. The final stage in Porbandar readies a massive operational display of India's unified military capabilities.

