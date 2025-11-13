Assistant Engineer Caught in Bribery Scandal

An assistant engineer with the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has been apprehended by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) amid accusations of bribery. The arrest took place on Wednesday in Ernakulam, striking a blow against corruption within the electrical board.

The engineer, identified as Pradeep N from Palarivattom, allegedly demanded a bribe amounting to Rs 1.50 lakh to facilitate a permanent electrical connection for a new building. His capture came about when he was caught red-handed accepting a partial bribe of Rs 90,000.

This operation was executed following a complaint from an assistant manager of a construction company who was instructed by Pradeep to meet in person to process the request for electrical service. The accused is scheduled for a court appearance in Kottayam.

(With inputs from agencies.)