Left Menu

Mystery in Mungeshpur: The Tragic Fate of Pradeep

The decomposed body of Pradeep, a known 'bad character,' was found in a Delhi field. After going missing, police identified him based on a report by his wife. With suspicions on his associates, a murder investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 21:53 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 21:53 IST
Mystery in Mungeshpur: The Tragic Fate of Pradeep
body
  • Country:
  • India

In Outer-North Delhi's Bawana area, the police discovered a highly decomposed body situated in a field within Mungeshpur village.

The deceased, identified as Pradeep, was recognized under dubious circumstances due to his 'bad character' status at the local police station. The breakdown of events suggests a planned murder by associates last seen with him.

Pradeep was reported missing by his wife after he failed to return home following a night of drinking near the Sohti-Kutubgarh Road. A murder case has been registered, and law enforcement is diligently tracking the suspects to resolve this case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fuel Crisis Intensifies in Bangladesh Amid West Asia Conflict

Fuel Crisis Intensifies in Bangladesh Amid West Asia Conflict

 Bangladesh
2
Manika Batra Battles into Knockouts: A Journey of Determination

Manika Batra Battles into Knockouts: A Journey of Determination

 India
3
Police Bust Human Trafficking Ring on Delhi-Agra Highway

Police Bust Human Trafficking Ring on Delhi-Agra Highway

 India
4
Kerala HC Upholds Amendments to Lok Ayukta Act: Preserving Constitutional Harmony

Kerala HC Upholds Amendments to Lok Ayukta Act: Preserving Constitutional Ha...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI is scaling fast, but ethics and governance are struggling to keep up

Why AI still struggles to build real-world logistics models without human help

Teachers still resist AI despite training: Here's the missing link

Can AI fix broken healthcare? New study says system must treat the whole human

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026