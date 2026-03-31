Mystery in Mungeshpur: The Tragic Fate of Pradeep

In Outer-North Delhi's Bawana area, the police discovered a highly decomposed body situated in a field within Mungeshpur village.

The deceased, identified as Pradeep, was recognized under dubious circumstances due to his 'bad character' status at the local police station. The breakdown of events suggests a planned murder by associates last seen with him.

Pradeep was reported missing by his wife after he failed to return home following a night of drinking near the Sohti-Kutubgarh Road. A murder case has been registered, and law enforcement is diligently tracking the suspects to resolve this case.

(With inputs from agencies.)