Mystery in Mungeshpur: The Tragic Fate of Pradeep
The decomposed body of Pradeep, a known 'bad character,' was found in a Delhi field. After going missing, police identified him based on a report by his wife. With suspicions on his associates, a murder investigation is underway.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 21:53 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 21:53 IST
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In Outer-North Delhi's Bawana area, the police discovered a highly decomposed body situated in a field within Mungeshpur village.
The deceased, identified as Pradeep, was recognized under dubious circumstances due to his 'bad character' status at the local police station. The breakdown of events suggests a planned murder by associates last seen with him.
Pradeep was reported missing by his wife after he failed to return home following a night of drinking near the Sohti-Kutubgarh Road. A murder case has been registered, and law enforcement is diligently tracking the suspects to resolve this case.
(With inputs from agencies.)