Manhunt for Missing Car in Red Fort Blast Case Intensifies

Authorities are actively searching for a third car linked to the Red Fort blast, which killed 12 people and injured 30. While two vehicles have already been traced, the missing Maruti Brezza is believed to have played a crucial role in the incident. A multi-agency search is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 09:57 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 09:57 IST
Authorities are intensifying efforts to locate a third vehicle believed to be linked to the deadly Red Fort blast. The explosion, which occurred on Monday evening near Red Fort, resulted in the deaths of 12 individuals and left 30 others injured.

Police sources confirmed that after a white Hyundai i20 exploded, a red Ford EcoSport was traced to Faridabad as part of the investigation. However, the whereabouts of a third vehicle, suspected to be a Maruti Brezza, remain unknown.

Investigators suspect this missing car may have been used by the perpetrators for reconnaissance or as an escape vehicle, prompting a comprehensive search across Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

