Manhunt for Missing Car in Red Fort Blast Case Intensifies

Authorities are intensifying efforts to locate a third vehicle believed to be linked to the deadly Red Fort blast. The explosion, which occurred on Monday evening near Red Fort, resulted in the deaths of 12 individuals and left 30 others injured.

Police sources confirmed that after a white Hyundai i20 exploded, a red Ford EcoSport was traced to Faridabad as part of the investigation. However, the whereabouts of a third vehicle, suspected to be a Maruti Brezza, remain unknown.

Investigators suspect this missing car may have been used by the perpetrators for reconnaissance or as an escape vehicle, prompting a comprehensive search across Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)