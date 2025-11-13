Left Menu

US Balances H-1B Talent with American Job Training

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent outlined a vision for the H-1B visa program to bring skilled overseas workers who would train Americans before returning home. President Trump underscored the need for foreign talent due to gaps in American skills, despite concerns about foreign worker influx impacting US wages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-11-2025 09:59 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 09:59 IST
US Balances H-1B Talent with American Job Training

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent clarified the administration's approach to the H-1B visa programme, emphasizing the temporary nature of foreign skillsets in training Americans for long-term workforce sustainability.

President Donald Trump reiterated the necessity of the programme, attributing the lack of specific skillsets within the current American workforce to the need for foreign professionals.

The administration remains vigilant in combating H-1B abuse, launching numerous investigations to ensure that American jobs are prioritized amidst foreign worker deployment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Indian Women's Tennis Team Targets Historic Qualifiers Spot

Indian Women's Tennis Team Targets Historic Qualifiers Spot

 Global
2
Basilic Fly Studio's Staggering Growth: A 146.3% Revenue Surge Propels VFX Pioneer

Basilic Fly Studio's Staggering Growth: A 146.3% Revenue Surge Propels VFX P...

 India
3
India's Export Promotion Mission: Roadmap to Economic Boost

India's Export Promotion Mission: Roadmap to Economic Boost

 India
4
BJP's Giriraj Singh Confident in NDA's Dominance Amidst Bihar Elections

BJP's Giriraj Singh Confident in NDA's Dominance Amidst Bihar Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025