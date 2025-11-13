US Balances H-1B Talent with American Job Training

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent clarified the administration's approach to the H-1B visa programme, emphasizing the temporary nature of foreign skillsets in training Americans for long-term workforce sustainability.

President Donald Trump reiterated the necessity of the programme, attributing the lack of specific skillsets within the current American workforce to the need for foreign professionals.

The administration remains vigilant in combating H-1B abuse, launching numerous investigations to ensure that American jobs are prioritized amidst foreign worker deployment.

(With inputs from agencies.)