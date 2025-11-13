US Balances H-1B Talent with American Job Training
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent outlined a vision for the H-1B visa program to bring skilled overseas workers who would train Americans before returning home. President Trump underscored the need for foreign talent due to gaps in American skills, despite concerns about foreign worker influx impacting US wages.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent clarified the administration's approach to the H-1B visa programme, emphasizing the temporary nature of foreign skillsets in training Americans for long-term workforce sustainability.
President Donald Trump reiterated the necessity of the programme, attributing the lack of specific skillsets within the current American workforce to the need for foreign professionals.
The administration remains vigilant in combating H-1B abuse, launching numerous investigations to ensure that American jobs are prioritized amidst foreign worker deployment.
