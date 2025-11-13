Airport Seizure: Hydroponic Weed Worth Rs 4 Crore Confiscated
Customs officials at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport seized 4.3 kg of suspected hydroponic weed valued at Rs 4 crore. The contraband was discovered in a trolley bag of a passenger arriving from Bangkok on November 11. The passenger was subsequently arrested.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-11-2025 10:21 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 10:21 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant drug bust, Customs officials at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport confiscated 4.3 kg of suspected hydroponic weed.
The contraband, valued at Rs 4 crore, was found concealed in the baggage of a passenger arriving from Bangkok on November 11.
The discovery led to the immediate arrest of the passenger, Customs authorities confirmed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
