Airport Seizure: Hydroponic Weed Worth Rs 4 Crore Confiscated

Customs officials at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport seized 4.3 kg of suspected hydroponic weed valued at Rs 4 crore. The contraband was discovered in a trolley bag of a passenger arriving from Bangkok on November 11. The passenger was subsequently arrested.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-11-2025 10:21 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 10:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant drug bust, Customs officials at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport confiscated 4.3 kg of suspected hydroponic weed.

The contraband, valued at Rs 4 crore, was found concealed in the baggage of a passenger arriving from Bangkok on November 11.

The discovery led to the immediate arrest of the passenger, Customs authorities confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

