High-Stakes Verdict Looms: Dhaka Braces for Tribunal Decision
Dhaka intensifies security measures as the International Crimes Tribunal nears its verdict against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The capital experiences an unusual calm with reduced commuters, while reports of arson emerge. The tribunal evaluates charges against Hasina tied to the July Uprising, prompting tensions across the city.
- Country:
- Bangladesh
Dhaka's bustling streets slowed to an abnormal quiet on Thursday as security forces mounted a robust presence, following a lockdown call from deposed leader Sheikh Hasina's former party, the Awami League. This comes ahead of an imminent verdict announcement by the International Crimes Tribunal against Hasina.
The tribunal, continuing with its proceedings, has drawn a heavy deployment of security personnel, including army, police, and paramilitary forces, in a bid to maintain order. This has led to an emptying of the streets, with many opting to work from home, conscious of possible unrest.
Despite the heavy security, reports suggest sporadic violence, such as the torching of buses, with travel on long-haul routes significantly reduced. The tribunal is set to announce the verdict on charges against Hasina, accused of crimes against humanity during the 2024 student-led July Uprising.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Balochistan's Connectivity Cut Amid Security Concerns
EIB and ZICB Sign €30M Deal to Boost Zambia’s Agri-SME Growth and Food Security
Guardians at the Gates: INDIA FENCE EXPO 2025 Set to Revolutionize Perimeter Security
A New Era of Bilateral Trust: Indonesia and Australia's Security Pact
Punjab & Sind Bank Leads the Way in Digital Security with Cutting-Edge Fraud Prevention