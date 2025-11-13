In a reaffirmation of its controversial espionage allegations, Beijing's High Court dismissed the appeal of respected journalist Dong Yuyu, maintaining his seven-year sentence. The journalist's family condemned this as persecution, highlighting flaws in the evidence used against him.

Dong was arrested in February 2022 during a meeting with a Japanese diplomat, yet supporters assert there was no espionage. His family insists that the judgment is baseless, and has vowed to pursue all available legal avenues to clear his name.

The case has sparked international outcry, with the United States and rights groups labeling the sentencing unjust and a threat to global dialogue. China's Ministry defends its judicial process, though critics argue it stifles freedoms and international interaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)