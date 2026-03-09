Abramovich's Legal Battle: The Frozen Billions Dilemma

Roman Abramovich's legal team has issued a warning to the British government regarding a £2.5 billion fund from the Chelsea soccer club sale. The funds have been frozen due to ongoing disputes over their allocation.

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Abramovich, a sanctioned figure, has faced political pressure. His lawyers argue that the UK government's actions are politically driven, insisting that he aims to use the money for charity but is restricted by the imposed conditions.

The UK government demands the funds be used in Ukraine, aligning with European efforts to have Russia bear war costs. As Abramovich seeks spending flexibility, potential formal confiscation proceedings could lead to a court challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)