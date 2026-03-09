Left Menu

Abramovich's Legal Battle: The Frozen Billions Dilemma

Roman Abramovich's lawyers warned the British government against seizing £2.5 billion from Chelsea's sale, which remains frozen due to use disputes. Sanctioned amid Russia-Ukraine conflict, Abramovich wants the funds for charity, disputing UK's restrictions. The government insists on spending in Ukraine, with potential court actions looming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-03-2026 19:00 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 19:00 IST
Roman Abramovich's legal team has issued a warning to the British government regarding a £2.5 billion fund from the Chelsea soccer club sale. The funds have been frozen due to ongoing disputes over their allocation.

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Abramovich, a sanctioned figure, has faced political pressure. His lawyers argue that the UK government's actions are politically driven, insisting that he aims to use the money for charity but is restricted by the imposed conditions.

The UK government demands the funds be used in Ukraine, aligning with European efforts to have Russia bear war costs. As Abramovich seeks spending flexibility, potential formal confiscation proceedings could lead to a court challenge.

