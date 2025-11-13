Left Menu

CBI Cracks Down on Corruption: Municipal Engineer Arrested

The CBI arrested a Municipal Corporation of Delhi engineer for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh to clear pending bills worth Rs 3 crore. The engineer was caught in a trap, and an FIR has been filed against the officials involved for demanding Rs 25.42 lakh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 15:07 IST
In a significant crackdown on corruption, the Central Bureau of Investigation has apprehended a junior engineer from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. The engineer was caught red-handed accepting a Rs 10 lakh bribe from a contractor to expedite clearing pending bills totaling approximately Rs 3 crore.

The arrest followed a carefully planned operation by the CBI team on November 11. Junior Engineer Ajay Babbarwal was detained during the exchange, prompted by a complaint filed against him. The situation has brought to light further allegations involving undue payments sought by senior officials.

The CBI has registered an FIR concerning Executive Engineer RC Sharma and Assistant Engineer Navin Kaul. Searches conducted at the residences of these individuals led to the discovery of substantial cash amounts, luxury jewelry, and property-related documents, indicating a deeper nexus of corrupt practices within the municipal administration.

