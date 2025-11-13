Left Menu

Doctor's Journey: A Flight Ticket Unravels Terror Links

Dr. Adil Ahmad, a Jammu and Kashmir native, was arrested after a flight ticket linked him to the Delhi Red Fort explosion. The ticket, found near his Saharanpur residence, suggests he traveled to Delhi before the attack. Investigators are examining his connections with terror outfits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saharanpur | Updated: 13-11-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 17:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling development, authorities have seized a flight ticket linking Dr. Adil Ahmad to the recent Delhi Red Fort explosion. The ticket, from Srinagar to Delhi, was discovered near his residence, suggesting his presence in the capital days before the tragic event.

Adil, a respected doctor from Jammu and Kashmir, was arrested in Saharanpur. Known to be quiet and professional, he has now come under scrutiny for alleged connections with terror groups, including Jaish-e-Mohammed. The police are investigating his movements and interactions during his Delhi visit.

The discovery comes amid a broader counterterrorism operation. Investigators are piecing together the network involved, following the arrest of several suspects in Faridabad and Haryana linked to a 'white-collar terror module.' The revelation of Dr. Adil's potential involvement has shocked his colleagues and the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

