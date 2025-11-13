Tragic Accident in Kaushambi: Child Falls into Well

A tragic accident struck Gaureya village in the Kaushambi district on Thursday, resulting in the death of a young boy. Ankit Kumar, aged five, met his untimely demise after slipping into a concrete well while playing near his home.

The incident prompted a swift response from fire brigade personnel and a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team, who rushed to the scene in an attempt to rescue the child. However, the well's depth and narrowness posed significant challenges to the operation.

After over three grueling hours of coordinated efforts, the child was eventually retrieved. Sadly, he was found deceased. The authorities have sent the body for a postmortem to determine the exact cause of death.

(With inputs from agencies.)