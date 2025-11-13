Left Menu

Tragic Accident in Kaushambi: Child Falls into Well

A tragic incident in Gaureya village, Kaushambi, results in the death of a five-year-old boy named Ankit Kumar after he accidentally falls into a well while playing. Despite rescue efforts by fire brigade and NDRF teams, the child was found dead when recovered after over three hours.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kaushambi | Updated: 13-11-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 17:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident struck Gaureya village in the Kaushambi district on Thursday, resulting in the death of a young boy. Ankit Kumar, aged five, met his untimely demise after slipping into a concrete well while playing near his home.

The incident prompted a swift response from fire brigade personnel and a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team, who rushed to the scene in an attempt to rescue the child. However, the well's depth and narrowness posed significant challenges to the operation.

After over three grueling hours of coordinated efforts, the child was eventually retrieved. Sadly, he was found deceased. The authorities have sent the body for a postmortem to determine the exact cause of death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

