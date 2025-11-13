Left Menu

Shockwaves in Indira Gandhi: Minor's Pregnant Trauma

A man has been booked for allegedly raping a 15-year-old minor in a shocking case that came to light when the girl was found pregnant during a hospital visit. An investigation has been launched following the registration of a case against the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 13-11-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 18:03 IST
Shockwaves in Indira Gandhi: Minor's Pregnant Trauma
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident has emerged from Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, where a 15-year-old girl was discovered to be pregnant during a routine medical check-up for regular stomachaches.

Upon probing, she revealed that a man allegedly raped her four months ago, leading to her current state.

The police acted swiftly by booking the accused and initiating a thorough investigation under relevant legal provisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tight Security in Place as Bihar Awaits Election Results

Tight Security in Place as Bihar Awaits Election Results

 India
2
Tata Motors Rides on Resilient Strategy Amidst Acquisition and Regulatory Tailwinds

Tata Motors Rides on Resilient Strategy Amidst Acquisition and Regulatory Ta...

 India
3
Turkey's Football Scandal: A Bets and Bans Crisis

Turkey's Football Scandal: A Bets and Bans Crisis

 Turkey
4
Canada and India: Bridging Trade Gaps Amid Political Tensions

Canada and India: Bridging Trade Gaps Amid Political Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025