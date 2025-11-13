Shockwaves in Indira Gandhi: Minor's Pregnant Trauma
A man has been booked for allegedly raping a 15-year-old minor in a shocking case that came to light when the girl was found pregnant during a hospital visit. An investigation has been launched following the registration of a case against the accused.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 13-11-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 18:03 IST
A shocking incident has emerged from Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, where a 15-year-old girl was discovered to be pregnant during a routine medical check-up for regular stomachaches.
Upon probing, she revealed that a man allegedly raped her four months ago, leading to her current state.
The police acted swiftly by booking the accused and initiating a thorough investigation under relevant legal provisions.
