Left Menu

Minister Joshi Criticizes Karnataka's Financial Strategy Amidst Farmer Discontent

Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has accused the Karnataka government of harming productive sectors to fund guarantees, blaming state-imposed costs for sugar mill struggles. He defended the Centre's farmer support, questioned state policies, and highlighted revenue generated by the Ethanol Blending Programme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 18:06 IST
Minister Joshi Criticizes Karnataka's Financial Strategy Amidst Farmer Discontent
Pralhad Joshi
  • Country:
  • India

Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has directed strong criticism at the Karnataka government, accusing it of financially undermining productive sectors in favor of guarantee schemes. His letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah comes in the wake of recent farmer protests over delayed sugar cane payments.

Joshi countered claims that the Centre is neglecting farmer welfare and instead blamed the Karnataka government for arbitrary cost escalations that compromise sugar mills' viability. He highlighted the Centre's Fair and Remunerative Price as offering unprecedented farmer protection and pointed out Karnataka's failure to declare a higher State Advised Price.

The Minister praised the Ethanol Blending Programme for generating significant revenue and criticized Karnataka's fiscal policies, such as raised water and energy costs, for exacerbating distress among sugar factories and farmers. Joshi compared response times to agitation, emphasizing the Centre's commitment to farmers and sustaining the sugar sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Canada and India: Bridging Trade Gaps Amid Political Tensions

Canada and India: Bridging Trade Gaps Amid Political Tensions

 India
2
Streamlining Maharashtra's Municipal Elections: No More Online Document Uploads

Streamlining Maharashtra's Municipal Elections: No More Online Document Uplo...

 India
3
Delhi High Court Demands Action on Child Education for the Underprivileged

Delhi High Court Demands Action on Child Education for the Underprivileged

 India
4
Reliance Group Unveils First-Ever ESOPs for Employees

Reliance Group Unveils First-Ever ESOPs for Employees

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025