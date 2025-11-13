Minister Joshi Criticizes Karnataka's Financial Strategy Amidst Farmer Discontent

Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has directed strong criticism at the Karnataka government, accusing it of financially undermining productive sectors in favor of guarantee schemes. His letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah comes in the wake of recent farmer protests over delayed sugar cane payments.

Joshi countered claims that the Centre is neglecting farmer welfare and instead blamed the Karnataka government for arbitrary cost escalations that compromise sugar mills' viability. He highlighted the Centre's Fair and Remunerative Price as offering unprecedented farmer protection and pointed out Karnataka's failure to declare a higher State Advised Price.

The Minister praised the Ethanol Blending Programme for generating significant revenue and criticized Karnataka's fiscal policies, such as raised water and energy costs, for exacerbating distress among sugar factories and farmers. Joshi compared response times to agitation, emphasizing the Centre's commitment to farmers and sustaining the sugar sector.

