Global Response to Soaring Energy Costs: How Nations Tackle the Crisis

In response to soaring energy costs linked to the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, countries worldwide are strategizing to alleviate the financial burden on consumers. These government-led initiatives range from reviewing fuel exports to boosting domestic production in a bid to safeguard local markets and ensure steady supply.

South Korea, for instance, is increasing nuclear power plant utilization, while China has imposed a ban on refined fuel exports to prevent domestic shortages. Meanwhile, European Union nations are considering temporary measures, such as tax cuts, to mitigate the effects of rising energy prices.

Australia is releasing reserves of petrol and diesel to counter supply chain issues, and Japan has reached out to its largest LNG supplier, Australia, to increase output. These efforts highlight a coordinated international response to maintain energy stability in the face of geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)