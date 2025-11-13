Left Menu

Fake RPF Officer Nabbed at Kalyan Station

A 25-year-old man, Avinash Rajaram Jadhav, was arrested for impersonating a Railway Protection Force officer at Kalyan station. The man, wearing an RPF uniform, tried to deceive officials by claiming he was on duty. Upon further questioning, he was caught and handed over to the Government Railway Police.

Updated: 13-11-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 18:54 IST
A 25-year-old was detained for masquerading as a Railway Protection Force (RPF) Assistant Sub-Inspector at Kalyan station in Thane, authorities revealed on Thursday.

The suspect, Avinash Rajaram Jadhav, hails from Dharashiv district, central Maharashtra, and was arrested by Government Railway Police after being caught by RPF personnel on Wednesday.

On November 12, ASI Ramesh Singh Yadav noticed the man in RPF attire on platforms 2 and 3, acting suspiciously. Jadhav claimed allegiance to the RPF unit in Pune and falsely stated he was escorting a Vande Bharat Express train, the official statement noted.

Further questioning about his supposed colleagues revealed his deceit, as no colleagues were found where he alleged. Jadhav attempted a hasty retreat but was promptly captured by vigilant constables, the statement added.

Jadhav later confessed to not being an RPF employee when requested to show his official ID card. The imitation uniform and accessories were seized during the investigation witnessed by others.

A case was filed based on Yadav's complaint under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Railway Act, said the release.

