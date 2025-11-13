Left Menu

Unraveling a Web of Intrigue: The Al Falah University Terror Plot

A massive terror plot involving three Kashmiri doctors and Al Falah University was unveiled. Explosives, including 2,900 kg of explosives, were seized. Investigations from Kashmir, Haryana, and Delhi revealed the plot's connection to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM). Arrests and raids continue as authorities unravel this intricate network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 19:47 IST
Unraveling a Web of Intrigue: The Al Falah University Terror Plot
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A sinister terror plot, connected to the banned Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), was unraveled across multiple states as investigations zeroed in on Al Falah University in Faridabad.

Authorities seized 2,900 kg of explosives and arrested key suspects, including three Kashmiri doctors believed to be masterminds behind the operation. The plot took a deadly turn with a car blast near Delhi's Red Fort.

As officials connect the dots between Kashmir, Haryana, and the capital, the investigation deepens, uncovering international links and arresting individuals from diverse backgrounds tied to the conspiracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Andhra Pradesh Powers Ahead with Renewable Energy Investments

Andhra Pradesh Powers Ahead with Renewable Energy Investments

 India
2
Punjab Unveils Massive Rs 332 Crore Push for Rural Development

Punjab Unveils Massive Rs 332 Crore Push for Rural Development

 India
3
New Delhi Policy Offers Long-Overdue Jobs to 1984 Anti-Sikh Riot Victims' Families

New Delhi Policy Offers Long-Overdue Jobs to 1984 Anti-Sikh Riot Victims' Fa...

 India
4
Himachal Pradesh Boosts Wellness Tourism with Expanded Ayurvedic Training

Himachal Pradesh Boosts Wellness Tourism with Expanded Ayurvedic Training

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025