Unraveling a Web of Intrigue: The Al Falah University Terror Plot

A sinister terror plot, connected to the banned Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), was unraveled across multiple states as investigations zeroed in on Al Falah University in Faridabad.

Authorities seized 2,900 kg of explosives and arrested key suspects, including three Kashmiri doctors believed to be masterminds behind the operation. The plot took a deadly turn with a car blast near Delhi's Red Fort.

As officials connect the dots between Kashmir, Haryana, and the capital, the investigation deepens, uncovering international links and arresting individuals from diverse backgrounds tied to the conspiracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)