Unraveling a Web of Intrigue: The Al Falah University Terror Plot
A massive terror plot involving three Kashmiri doctors and Al Falah University was unveiled. Explosives, including 2,900 kg of explosives, were seized. Investigations from Kashmir, Haryana, and Delhi revealed the plot's connection to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM). Arrests and raids continue as authorities unravel this intricate network.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 19:47 IST
- Country:
- India
A sinister terror plot, connected to the banned Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), was unraveled across multiple states as investigations zeroed in on Al Falah University in Faridabad.
Authorities seized 2,900 kg of explosives and arrested key suspects, including three Kashmiri doctors believed to be masterminds behind the operation. The plot took a deadly turn with a car blast near Delhi's Red Fort.
As officials connect the dots between Kashmir, Haryana, and the capital, the investigation deepens, uncovering international links and arresting individuals from diverse backgrounds tied to the conspiracy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Blast Investigation Unfolds: Al Falah University Under Forensic Audit
ED, other agencies have been asked by govt to check money trail of Al Falah University in the wake of Delhi blast: Sources.
Govt to carry out forensic audit of all records of Al Falah University, which is under scanner following Delhi blast: Sources.
NAAC Show-Cause Notice to Al Falah University Over False Accreditation Claims
Al Falah University, under scanner in Delhi blast probe, gets show-cause from NAAC over false accreditation claim: Officials.