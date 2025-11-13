Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Dismissal for Post Office Funds Misappropriation

The Supreme Court confirmed the dismissal of a post office employee accused of misappropriating funds. The Rajasthan High Court's earlier decision to reverse the dismissal was overturned, as the Supreme Court underscored the breach of trust inherent in the employee's actions and upheld the original penalty.

Supreme Court Upholds Dismissal for Post Office Funds Misappropriation
The Supreme Court has upheld the dismissal of a post office employee found guilty of misappropriating customer funds. The decision came after the Rajasthan High Court's order to reverse the removal penalty on the employee was challenged.

Irregularities were discovered during a 2011 inspection, revealing that the employee had received money from account holders without making corresponding entries in the official books. The court emphasized the importance of trust in the banker-customer relationship, highlighting the clear evidence of embezzlement.

The employee's explanation of ignorance of rules, despite 12 years of service, was dismissed as unconvincing. With the charges proven, the disciplinary decision to remove the employee, taken in 2014 after due process, was backed by the Supreme Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

