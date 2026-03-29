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Rajasthan High Court Plants Seeds of Justice with Community Service Order

The Rajasthan High Court granted bail to two accused in an ATM theft case, requiring them to plant five trees daily for a month as community service. This marks a shift from punitive to reformative criminal justice, with emphasis on offender rehabilitation and societal reintegration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jodhpur | Updated: 29-03-2026 22:17 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 22:17 IST
Rajasthan High Court Plants Seeds of Justice with Community Service Order
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  • India

The Rajasthan High Court has adopted a reformative approach in criminal justice, granting bail to two accused involved in an alleged ATM theft while mandating community service. This innovative penalty requires the planting of five trees daily for a month.

The court's decision underscores a crucial shift from punishment to rehabilitation, highlighting the potential of community service in transforming offenders into responsible citizens. The directive was passed by Justice Chandra Prakash Shrimali in response to bail pleas by two accused held since January 9, 2026, at Didwana-Kuchaman district jail.

This order contributes to a broader call for a new operating procedure for executing community service mandates and signals a progressive step in reforming India's criminal justice system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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