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Rajasthan High Court Bans Night Safaris and Drones in Jawai Leopard Reserve

The Rajasthan High Court has banned night safaris and drones in Jawai Leopard Reserve, citing concerns over wildlife disturbance. The court directed the state to ensure activities follow strict timing and regulatory measures, highlighting the need for environmental protection and adherence to the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 29-03-2026 11:49 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 11:49 IST
Rajasthan High Court Bans Night Safaris and Drones in Jawai Leopard Reserve
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The Rajasthan High Court has enacted a ban on night safaris and the use of drones in the Jawai Leopard Reserve located in Pali district, Rajasthan, expressing concerns about the impact of unchecked tourism on the local wildlife.

Justices Sandeep Shah and Pushpendra Singh Bhati, presiding over the matter, instructed the state government to ensure that no wildlife viewing activities occur beyond the specified hours of 6 am to 7 pm, emphasizing the necessity for these restrictions to align with standards at places like Ranthambore National Park.

The court also mandated that the state strictly prohibit the use of any artificial devices, such as torchlights and drones, for wildlife observation, asserting that these practices disrupt the natural behaviors and habitats of animals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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