International Manhunt: Wanted Criminal Extradited from UAE to India

Interpol facilitated the extradition of Jagdeesh Punetha, a wanted man in a 2021 criminal conspiracy and cheating case, from the UAE to India. The CBI coordinated with UAE authorities for his capture, and Uttarakhand Police brought him back, after a Red Notice was issued against him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 10:58 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 10:58 IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation successfully coordinated the extradition of Jagdeesh Punetha from the United Arab Emirates, according to an official statement released on Friday.

Punetha was sought by Uttarakhand Police in connection with an alleged cheating and criminal conspiracy case registered in 2021. His capture was facilitated by a Red Notice issued by Interpol.

Punetha was apprehended in the UAE and brought to India on Thursday, thanks to coordinated efforts between the CBI and UAE authorities. An Uttarakhand Police team traveled to the UAE to oversee his return.

