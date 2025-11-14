Left Menu

FSB Claims Thwarting of Ukrainian Assassination Plot

Russia's FSB announced it had stopped a Ukrainian plan to assassinate a top Russian official. The plot reportedly targeted the official during a cemetery visit. This accusation follows previous Ukrainian actions against Russian personnel since the 2022 invasion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 14-11-2025 11:03 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 11:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia's FSB security service declared on Friday that it blocked a Ukrainian attempt to assassinate a high-ranking Russian official, accusing Kyiv of preparing similar operations across the nation.

According to an FSB statement, the Ukrainian plan aimed to eliminate the official while visiting family graves at a Moscow cemetery.

While Reuters could not independently verify these claims, Ukraine has previously targeted Russian military and officials since the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

