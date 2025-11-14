FSB Claims Thwarting of Ukrainian Assassination Plot
Russia's FSB announced it had stopped a Ukrainian plan to assassinate a top Russian official. The plot reportedly targeted the official during a cemetery visit. This accusation follows previous Ukrainian actions against Russian personnel since the 2022 invasion.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 14-11-2025 11:03 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 11:03 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russia's FSB security service declared on Friday that it blocked a Ukrainian attempt to assassinate a high-ranking Russian official, accusing Kyiv of preparing similar operations across the nation.
According to an FSB statement, the Ukrainian plan aimed to eliminate the official while visiting family graves at a Moscow cemetery.
While Reuters could not independently verify these claims, Ukraine has previously targeted Russian military and officials since the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement