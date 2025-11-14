Nearly $1m Campaign Elevates Classic NZ Wine Trail on Global Stage

The Classic New Zealand Wine Trail is set to gain unprecedented international attention following a major tourism and hospitality boost secured by WellingtonNZ and its partner regions. Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston announced the new investment, positioning the trail as one of the country’s flagship visitor experiences for international travellers—particularly those from Australia.

Minister Upston praised the collaborative effort between WellingtonNZ and regional partners across Wellington, Wairarapa, Hawke’s Bay, and Marlborough, noting that the trail seamlessly connects some of Aotearoa New Zealand’s most celebrated wine-producing areas. She emphasised that the initiative will bring together world-class vineyards, acclaimed culinary experiences, breathtaking night skies, and distinctive regional identities—all showcased through a unified promotional campaign.

The Government has confirmed funding of $991,000 to drive a large-scale marketing campaign in Australia, highlighting the diverse flavours and attractions along the Classic NZ Wine Trail. This investment is expected to significantly strengthen the regions’ visibility in competitive international tourism markets and draw more visitors seeking authentic, slow-travel experiences focused on culture, food, wine, and nature.

Wairarapa’s recent recognition in Lonely Planet’s “Best in Travel” list, thanks to its internationally accredited Dark Sky Reserve, has already helped lift the region’s global profile. Minister Upston said this momentum demonstrates the strong potential for the wider wine trail to appeal to travellers who are looking to explore beyond major cities and into New Zealand’s regional heartland.

The Classic NZ Wine Trail stretches from Wellington northward through the Wairarapa and Hawke’s Bay, before crossing over to Marlborough at the top of the South Island. It brings together iconic wine styles such as Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc, Hawke’s Bay Syrah and Chardonnay, and Wairarapa Pinot Noir—creating a curated journey through some of the country’s most distinctive terroirs. Travellers can pair these tastings with farm-to-table dining, boutique accommodation, stargazing, cycling, coastal scenery, and cultural heritage attractions along the route.

Minister Upston said the campaign goes far beyond promoting wine alone; it showcases the “heart and soul” of each region, including hospitality operators, artisanal food producers, scenic tour providers, and local communities who deliver unforgettable experiences to visitors.

Funding for the initiative comes from the Regional Tourism Boost (Round 2), part of the Government’s $70 million Major Events and Tourism Package. This new round builds on earlier campaigns by now incorporating a stronger hospitality focus, ensuring that food, wine, accommodation, and experiential tourism providers all benefit from the increased exposure.

The Government sees the campaign as a strategic investment in regional tourism recovery and growth, bringing added support to areas still rebuilding from pandemic impacts and weather-related disruptions. By targeting Australian visitors—New Zealand’s largest international market—the campaign aims to lift arrivals, extend traveller stays, and boost visitor spending across all four regions.

Minister Upston said she is confident the effort will inspire more travellers to take their time, savour regional flavours, and experience the depth of culture and natural beauty that define the Classic NZ Wine Trail.