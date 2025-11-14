Left Menu

Kingpin of Iran Organ Trafficking Arrested

The National Investigation Agency has apprehended Madhu Jayakumar, the central figure in an organ trafficking ring. Madhu, who was residing in Iran, was arrested upon arrival in India and is currently under NIA custody. He allegedly targeted financially vulnerable individuals under false pretenses of legal organ donation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 14-11-2025 12:49 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 12:49 IST
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has successfully arrested Madhu Jayakumar, the mastermind behind an organ trafficking syndicate that smuggled individuals to Iran for illegal organ donation. Authorities revealed that Jayakumar, who was based in Iran, returned to India on November 8 and was apprehended in a significant breakthrough.

Following a petition by the national agency, Madhu was presented before the court in Kochi on November 12 and has been remanded in NIA custody until November 19. He is currently undergoing extensive questioning concerning his role in the trafficking network. The investigation is ongoing as officials seek to uncover more details about his operations.

This case traces back to May 18, 2024, when immigration officials at Kochi airport intercepted a suspect linked to the trafficking network. Authorities unraveled a scheme where Madhu and his associates exploited financially distressed individuals, promising them legitimate organ donation opportunities in Iran. Instead, recipients received illegal organ transplants in a coordinated effort with Iranian hospitals.

