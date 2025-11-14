Kingpin of Iran Organ Trafficking Arrested

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has successfully arrested Madhu Jayakumar, the mastermind behind an organ trafficking syndicate that smuggled individuals to Iran for illegal organ donation. Authorities revealed that Jayakumar, who was based in Iran, returned to India on November 8 and was apprehended in a significant breakthrough.

Following a petition by the national agency, Madhu was presented before the court in Kochi on November 12 and has been remanded in NIA custody until November 19. He is currently undergoing extensive questioning concerning his role in the trafficking network. The investigation is ongoing as officials seek to uncover more details about his operations.

This case traces back to May 18, 2024, when immigration officials at Kochi airport intercepted a suspect linked to the trafficking network. Authorities unraveled a scheme where Madhu and his associates exploited financially distressed individuals, promising them legitimate organ donation opportunities in Iran. Instead, recipients received illegal organ transplants in a coordinated effort with Iranian hospitals.