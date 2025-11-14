Assam's Zero-Tolerance Stance on Online Terror Supporters

In a decisive move, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the arrest of three more individuals for their social media endorsements of the Delhi blast, escalating the total number of arrests to 20.

These arrests follow a tragic explosion near the Red Fort metro station that claimed 12 lives and left several injured.

The chief minister reiterated the state government's unwavering zero-tolerance policy towards any form of terrorist support, emphasizing that efforts to apprehend more suspects are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)