Assam's Zero-Tolerance Stance on Online Terror Supporters

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reported the arrest of 20 individuals for supporting the Delhi blast online. These actions align with the state's strict policy against backing terrorism. The latest arrests bring the total to 20, as authorities continue to investigate and apprehend more suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 14-11-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 14:02 IST
Assam Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the arrest of three more individuals for their social media endorsements of the Delhi blast, escalating the total number of arrests to 20.

These arrests follow a tragic explosion near the Red Fort metro station that claimed 12 lives and left several injured.

The chief minister reiterated the state government's unwavering zero-tolerance policy towards any form of terrorist support, emphasizing that efforts to apprehend more suspects are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

