Medical Officer Arrested in Jodhpur Bribery Scandal

A medical officer at a government trauma centre in Jodhpur has been arrested by the Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 3.70 lakh. The arrest occurred at the trauma centre in Bilada after a well-orchestrated sting operation by the ACB's Jodhpur unit.

The officer, identified as Dr Budhraj Bishnoi, is accused of demanding the bribe to facilitate the appointment of the complainant's brother as a pharmacist. Additionally, Dr Bishnoi allegedly sought money on behalf of Jodhpur rural CMHO Dr Mohandan Detha for another recruitment.

ACB's Director General Govind Gupta confirmed the arrest, stating that the officer was taken into custody under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The ACB is now scrutinizing the involvement of other suspects, including the CMHO, as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)