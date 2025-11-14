Left Menu

Tragedy in Kailashpur: Family Found Dead in Locked Room

In a horrifying incident in Kailashpur, a man allegedly took his own life after reportedly strangling his wife and three children. Authorities are investigating the tragic case, where all family members were found dead in a locked room. The bodies have been sent for autopsy as police continue their probe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shravasti | Updated: 14-11-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 15:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident in Kailashpur village, police have reported a suspected murder-suicide involving a family of five. Authorities found the bodies of Roz Ali, his wife Shahnaz, and their three children in a locked room.

According to Superintendent of Police Rahul Bhati, Roz Ali, 35, was discovered hanging, while initial evidence suggests he had strangled his wife, Shahnaz, 30, and suffocated the children, Tabassum, 6, Gulnaz, 4, and Moin, 2.

The case, which unfolded under the jurisdiction of the Ikauna police station, is currently under intensive investigation. The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination to gather more details, with authorities determined to unravel the circumstances surrounding the tragic event.

