Landlord's Fury: Coin Collection Theft Leads to Tragic Assault

A tragic incident emerged in northwest Delhi, where a landlord allegedly assaulted his tenants, resulting in the death of one individual. Police said suspicions of phone hacking and the theft of rare coins from the landlord's collection led to the confrontation.

The accused, Irshad, was arrested on November 11, following an intensive manhunt conducted across Delhi and parts of Uttar Pradesh. Police allege that Irshad, who has a history of violent behavior, assaulted the victims using kicks, fists, and a belt.

The deceased, identified as Tamanney, succumbed to his injuries after enduring severe beatings for two consecutive days. His roommate, Virender, reportedly fled to his native village, fearing further violence. Law enforcement officials have launched a comprehensive investigation to piece together the events leading up to the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)