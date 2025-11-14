Left Menu

North Korean Troops Aid Russia in Dangerous De-Mining Missions

North Korean troops have joined Russian forces in de-mining the Kursk region, following a significant Ukrainian incursion. The collaboration underscores stronger military ties between Russia and North Korea. Despite facing Ukrainian artillery attacks, the cooperation is advancing as North Korean troops impress their Russian counterparts with their diligence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 16:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

North Korean troops are actively assisting Russian forces in the de-mining of the western Kursk region, a task made necessary after a significant Ukrainian incursion. This operation is part of a mutual defense pact between Russia and North Korea, reflecting their deepening military ties.

Despite hazardous conditions, including attacks by Ukrainian artillery and drones, North Korean forces play a pivotal role in removing large numbers of anti-tank and anti-personnel mines left by Ukrainian troops. The de-mining efforts are focused on making large portions of the area safe for civilians again.

The collaboration is widely acknowledged among Russian commanders for the North Korean soldiers' competence and eagerness. Kremlin officials have expressed immense gratitude for their 'selfless' assistance, emphasizing that the North Korean contribution is invaluable to Russia's objectives in the region.

