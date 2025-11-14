Sugarcane Protest Sparks: Arson and Agriculture Unrest

Police officials announced on Friday that the recent blaze affecting sugarcane-laden vehicles in the district was a premeditated act of arson. The culprits, who had infiltrated a farmers' protest, reportedly used petrol and other flammable materials to execute this attack.

Additional Director General of Police R Hitendra inspected the site near Samirwadi, where the vehicles were torched. He informed the media that a case has been filed against unidentified suspects. 'We are committed to taking strict action against the perpetrators,' he emphasized.

In light of Thursday evening's violence, prohibitory measures have been enforced in several taluks of Bagalkote district. Meanwhile, farmers in Vijayapura continue protests, blocking highways and seeking a higher sugarcane price of Rs 3,500 per tonne, against the state-set Rs 3,300.

(With inputs from agencies.)