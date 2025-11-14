Left Menu

Pakistan Nabs TTP Militants Behind Islamabad Court Attack

Pakistani security agencies have arrested four militants from the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, connected to a deadly suicide attack in Islamabad. The attackers, directed by the TTP high command from Afghanistan, targeted the Islamabad District Judicial Complex, resulting in 12 fatalities and 36 injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 14-11-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 20:52 IST
Pakistan Nabs TTP Militants Behind Islamabad Court Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant breakthrough, Pakistani security forces have apprehended four militants from the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). The arrests are connected to a recent suicide attack that took place at the Islamabad District Judicial Complex, claiming 12 lives and injuring 36 others.

The government stated that the operation was carried out jointly by the Intelligence Bureau Division and the Counter-Terrorism Department. According to Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the bomber was identified as an Afghan national, with further investigation revealing that the attack was orchestrated via the Telegram app by TTP leaders from Afghanistan.

Reports indicate that TTP commander Saeedur Rehman alias Daadullah tasked the attacker through Sajidullah alias Sheena, directing the collection of a suicide vest in Peshawar. As investigations progress, more details regarding the network behind the attack are anticipated, highlighting ongoing geopolitical tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan's Taliban government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania Takes Diplomatic Stand Against Russian Airspace Breach

Romania Takes Diplomatic Stand Against Russian Airspace Breach

 Romania
2
Nirmala Sitharaman Boosts Financial Inclusion with New Bank Branches in Northeast

Nirmala Sitharaman Boosts Financial Inclusion with New Bank Branches in Nort...

 India
3
Unveiling the Digital Personal Data Protection Rules 2025

Unveiling the Digital Personal Data Protection Rules 2025

 India
4
Justice Served: 25 Convicted in Decades-Old Cow Slaughter Case

Justice Served: 25 Convicted in Decades-Old Cow Slaughter Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025