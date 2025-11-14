Pakistan Nabs TTP Militants Behind Islamabad Court Attack

In a significant breakthrough, Pakistani security forces have apprehended four militants from the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). The arrests are connected to a recent suicide attack that took place at the Islamabad District Judicial Complex, claiming 12 lives and injuring 36 others.

The government stated that the operation was carried out jointly by the Intelligence Bureau Division and the Counter-Terrorism Department. According to Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the bomber was identified as an Afghan national, with further investigation revealing that the attack was orchestrated via the Telegram app by TTP leaders from Afghanistan.

Reports indicate that TTP commander Saeedur Rehman alias Daadullah tasked the attacker through Sajidullah alias Sheena, directing the collection of a suicide vest in Peshawar. As investigations progress, more details regarding the network behind the attack are anticipated, highlighting ongoing geopolitical tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan's Taliban government.

