Children Exploited in Dangerous Mumbai Power Theft Racket

Authorities in Mumbai's Trombay area have revealed a dangerous racket involving children being used to steal electricity. This illicit activity places young lives at risk and highlights the desperate measures of the accused individuals involved.

The scheme was allegedly orchestrated by Shabana Shyam Waranpure, Manjula Khandangale, Sahil, and Jubina. These individuals targeted children aged 10-15, enticing them with Rs 500 per illegal connection, and sending them into hazardous electrical substations.

The plot was uncovered by an official from Adani Electricity after catching two minors in the act at the Mankhurd Shivshahi substation. This facility powers many parts of the eastern suburbs, and losses due to the racket have reached a staggering Rs 42 lakh.