Tariff Negotiations: Swiss-U.S. Economic Breakthrough
Swiss Economy Minister Guy Parmelin announced a significant reduction in U.S. tariffs on Swiss imports from 39% to 15%, following high-level negotiations. The breakthrough came after the issue was escalated to the presidential level, highlighting potential investment issues in the United States.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Zurich | Updated: 14-11-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 22:01 IST
- Country:
- Switzerland
In a strategic move, Switzerland successfully negotiated a reduction in U.S. imposed tariffs from 39% to 15% on Swiss imports. Economy Minister Guy Parmelin attributed this success to elevating the talks to the presidential level.
Speaking at a press conference, Parmelin credited a pivotal meeting with business leaders for emphasizing the economic repercussions of continuing high tariffs.
The negotiations highlighted growing concerns over potential investments in the U.S., ultimately pushing for a resolution that benefits both nations.
