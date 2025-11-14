Tariff Negotiations: Swiss-U.S. Economic Breakthrough

In a strategic move, Switzerland successfully negotiated a reduction in U.S. imposed tariffs from 39% to 15% on Swiss imports. Economy Minister Guy Parmelin attributed this success to elevating the talks to the presidential level.

Speaking at a press conference, Parmelin credited a pivotal meeting with business leaders for emphasizing the economic repercussions of continuing high tariffs.

The negotiations highlighted growing concerns over potential investments in the U.S., ultimately pushing for a resolution that benefits both nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)