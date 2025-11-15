Tragedy at Hatia Dam: Policemen Among Drowned
Three individuals, including two bodyguards of a district judge, drowned and one is missing after a car accident at Hatia dam in Ranchi, Jharkhand. Initial investigations suggest the driver lost control, leading the car to overturn into the dam. Only three bodies have been recovered so far.
In a tragic accident at Hatia Dam in Ranchi, Jharkhand, three people have drowned, and one remains missing. Police reported the incident, which involved the vehicle of a principal district judge from Jamshedpur.
On Saturday, authorities confirmed the recovery of the bodies of the driver and two police bodyguards. Deputy Superintendent of Police Pramod Mishra stated that the initial investigation points to the driver losing control, causing the car to overturn and plunge into the water.
The vehicle was en route from Jamshedpur when the accident happened late on Friday under the jurisdiction of the Nagri police station. Efforts to locate the missing person continue as the investigation unfolds.
(With inputs from agencies.)
