Amelia Earhart: Unveiling the Mysteries of Her Fateful Flight

The U.S. National Archives has unveiled a trove of documents related to the enigmatic disappearance of famed aviator Amelia Earhart. This release, consisting of 4,624 pages, follows an order by President Donald Trump to declassify all material pertaining to Earhart.

Among the documents are ship logs from the extensive military search for Earhart and her navigator, Fred Noonan. They vanished on July 2, 1937, after taking off from Papua New Guinea en route to Howland Island. Despite a significant naval effort, the duo's fate remains one of history's enduring mysteries.

Simultaneously, questions arose regarding the timing of the declassification order, as it coincided with mounting criticism of the administration's handling of files related to Jeffrey Epstein. Meanwhile, researchers hint that new evidence suggests Earhart and Noonan may have died as castaways on a Pacific atoll.