Left Menu

Mystery Blast at Nowgam Police Station Shakes Region

An accidental explosion occurred at Nowgam police station while a team extracted samples from a large cache of explosives. The blast killed nine and injured 32. The cache, linked to a 'white-collar' terror module, was confiscated from Faridabad. The incident ruled out as a terror attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 15-11-2025 11:03 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 11:03 IST
Mystery Blast at Nowgam Police Station Shakes Region
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An explosion at Nowgam police station resulted in the tragic loss of nine lives, with 32 more injured, as confirmed by Director General Nalin Prabhat of Jammu and Kashmir Police. The DGP ruled out a terror attack and clarified that the explosion occurred during the handling of an 'unstable' cache of confiscated explosives.

The incident unfolded late on Friday as a team was collecting samples from approximately 360 kg of explosive substances, stored at the station from a large recovery in Faridabad, Haryana. Authorities state the materials were linked to a 'white-collar' terror module investigation maintaining utmost caution due to the volatile nature of the substances.

The explosion has sparked widespread speculation, but Prabhat urged calm, dismissing theories of intentional sabotage. Rescue operations were initially hampered by minor successive explosions. A total of eight arrests, including three doctors, have been made in connection with the ongoing probe, revealing deeper links to organized terror activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NDA Secures Landslide Victory in Bihar

NDA Secures Landslide Victory in Bihar

 India
2
India-Paraguay Pact: United Against Terrorism and Cyber Threats

India-Paraguay Pact: United Against Terrorism and Cyber Threats

 Paraguay
3
PM Modi Boosts Progress on India’s High-Speed Rail Dream

PM Modi Boosts Progress on India’s High-Speed Rail Dream

 India
4
India's Resilient Comeback: A Cricketing Battle

India's Resilient Comeback: A Cricketing Battle

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025