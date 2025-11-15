Mystery Blast at Nowgam Police Station Shakes Region

An explosion at Nowgam police station resulted in the tragic loss of nine lives, with 32 more injured, as confirmed by Director General Nalin Prabhat of Jammu and Kashmir Police. The DGP ruled out a terror attack and clarified that the explosion occurred during the handling of an 'unstable' cache of confiscated explosives.

The incident unfolded late on Friday as a team was collecting samples from approximately 360 kg of explosive substances, stored at the station from a large recovery in Faridabad, Haryana. Authorities state the materials were linked to a 'white-collar' terror module investigation maintaining utmost caution due to the volatile nature of the substances.

The explosion has sparked widespread speculation, but Prabhat urged calm, dismissing theories of intentional sabotage. Rescue operations were initially hampered by minor successive explosions. A total of eight arrests, including three doctors, have been made in connection with the ongoing probe, revealing deeper links to organized terror activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)