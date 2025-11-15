Tragic Explosion Rocks Nowgam Police Station
A devastating explosion at the Nowgam police station in Jammu and Kashmir resulted in nine fatalities and 32 injuries. The incident's cause, still under investigation, occurred during the handling of recovered explosives. The explosion caused significant damage, raising concerns about safety procedures.
A tragic incident unfolded at the Nowgam police station in Jammu and Kashmir, where an accidental explosion caused the death of nine individuals and injured 32 others, according to a statement from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.
During a press conference, Joint Secretary Prashant Lokhande explained that the accident happened while a large cache of explosives and chemicals, recovered from a terror module, were being handled. Kept in an open area at the police station near Srinagar, these substances were undergoing forensic and chemical examination.
The dangerous and sensitive nature of the materials necessitated expert handling over multiple days. However, around 11.20 pm on November 14, an explosion occurred, causing severe damage to the station and surrounding buildings. The investigation into the cause of this incident is ongoing, and speculation is discouraged.
