Left Menu

Tragic Explosion Rocks Nowgam Police Station

A devastating explosion at the Nowgam police station in Jammu and Kashmir resulted in nine fatalities and 32 injuries. The incident's cause, still under investigation, occurred during the handling of recovered explosives. The explosion caused significant damage, raising concerns about safety procedures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2025 11:21 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 11:21 IST
Tragic Explosion Rocks Nowgam Police Station
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded at the Nowgam police station in Jammu and Kashmir, where an accidental explosion caused the death of nine individuals and injured 32 others, according to a statement from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

During a press conference, Joint Secretary Prashant Lokhande explained that the accident happened while a large cache of explosives and chemicals, recovered from a terror module, were being handled. Kept in an open area at the police station near Srinagar, these substances were undergoing forensic and chemical examination.

The dangerous and sensitive nature of the materials necessitated expert handling over multiple days. However, around 11.20 pm on November 14, an explosion occurred, causing severe damage to the station and surrounding buildings. The investigation into the cause of this incident is ongoing, and speculation is discouraged.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NDA Secures Landslide Victory in Bihar

NDA Secures Landslide Victory in Bihar

 India
2
India-Paraguay Pact: United Against Terrorism and Cyber Threats

India-Paraguay Pact: United Against Terrorism and Cyber Threats

 Paraguay
3
PM Modi Boosts Progress on India’s High-Speed Rail Dream

PM Modi Boosts Progress on India’s High-Speed Rail Dream

 India
4
India's Resilient Comeback: A Cricketing Battle

India's Resilient Comeback: A Cricketing Battle

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025