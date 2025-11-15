Tribunal Awards Rs 18.32 Lakh Compensation in Fatal Delhi Road Accident
The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal granted Rs 18.32 lakh to Ashif's family, who died from a truck collision in Delhi. The tribunal deemed the truck driver's negligence established, leading the insurer to be liable for the compensation. The case highlighted the preponderance of probability standard in such claims.
The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has awarded a compensation of Rs 18.32 lakh to the family of Ashif, a victim of a fatal road accident in Delhi. Presiding Officer Tarun Yogesh led the proceedings, focusing on the negligence of the truck driver involved in the October 9 incident.
Ashif, on his motorcycle, was fatally struck by a negligently driven truck near Pankha Road, leading to his declared death at DDU Hospital. With no challenge from the driver or vehicle owner regarding the negligence claims, the tribunal inferred liability, highlighting the legal framework where proof beyond reasonable doubt is not required.
Despite Ashif's father's independent income, he, along with Ashif's mother and three sisters, received compensation. The deceased's notional income was calculated based on minimum wage standards for unskilled workers in Uttar Pradesh, binding United India Insurance Co. Ltd to pay the full compensation.
